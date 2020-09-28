Osino Resources Starts Trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market Under “OSIIF”

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV: OSI) (FSE: RSR1) (OTCQB: OSIIF) (“Osino” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares will begin trading today on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") operated by OTC Markets Group in New York under the ticker symbol "OSIIF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol "OSI" on the TSX Venture Exchange and under the symbol of "RSR1" on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.



Heye Daun, President & CEO of Osino commented: “We are pleased that our shares are now listed for trading on the OTCQB and we expect that this listing will increase the Company's profile and visibility to U.S. institutional and retail investors, improve liquidity for our shareholders, and provide the Company with improved access to capital.”

The Company is also pleased to announce that Heye Daun, director and CEO of the Company, has been appointed as President of the Company. Additionally, Alan Friedman, a director of the Company, has been appointed as Chairman of the Company.

For real-time quotes and market information on the Company please click on the following link: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OSIIF/quote

About the OTCQB

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration company, focused on the acquisition and development of gold projects in Namibia. Having achieved our initial vision of finding Namibia’s next significant gold deposit, we are now focused on rapidly advancing the exciting Twin Hills gold discovery and to make new discoveries elsewhere along the belt. This we will achieve with Osino’s winning formula of combining innovation & drive with technical experience & strong financial backing.

Our portfolio of exclusive exploration licenses is located within Namibia’s prospective Damara mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. Osino is targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model. We are actively advancing a range of gold discoveries, prospects and targets across our approximately 7,000km2 ground position by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery.

Osino’s focus in 2020 is on further advancing the Twin Hills and Goldkuppe discoveries within the developing Karibib Gold District, testing our Otjikoto East and Otjiwarongo targets and generating new ones on our remaining licenses. Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://osinoresources.com/



