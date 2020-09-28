Financial Technology (FinTech) Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Financial Technology (FinTech) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Financial Technology (FinTech) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Financial Technology (FinTech) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Financial Technology (FinTech) market. This report focused on Financial Technology (FinTech) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Financial Technology (FinTech) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report covers market size and forecasts of Financial Technology (FinTech), including the following market information:

Global Financial Technology (FinTech) Market Size, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Financial Technology (FinTech) Market Size by Type and by Application, 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Financial Technology (FinTech) Market Size by Region (and Key Countries), 2019-2021, and 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Global Financial Technology (FinTech) Market Size by Company, 2019- 2020 (quarterly data), (US$ Million)

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Lending Club, Prosper, Upstart, SoFi, OnDeck, Avant, Funding Circle, Zopa, Lendix, RateSetter, Mintos, Auxmoney, CreditEase, Lufax, Renrendai, Tuandai, maneo, Capital Float, Capital Match, SocietyOne, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

P2P Lending

Crowdfunding

Others

Based on the Application:

Individuals

Businesses

Others

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Financial Technology (FinTech) Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Financial Technology (FinTech) Market Trends

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lending Club

7.1.1 Lending Club Business Overview

7.1.2 Lending Club Financial Technology (FinTech) Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Lending Club Financial Technology (FinTech) Product Introduction

7.1.4 Lending Club Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 Prosper

7.2.1 Prosper Business Overview

7.2.2 Prosper Financial Technology (FinTech) Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 Prosper Financial Technology (FinTech) Product Introduction

7.2.4 Prosper Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 Upstart

7.3.1 Upstart Business Overview

7.3.2 Upstart Financial Technology (FinTech) Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 Upstart Financial Technology (FinTech) Product Introduction

7.3.4 Upstart Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 SoFi

7.4.1 SoFi Business Overview

7.4.2 SoFi Financial Technology (FinTech) Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 SoFi Financial Technology (FinTech) Product Introduction

7.4.4 SoFi Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 OnDeck

7.5.1 OnDeck Business Overview

7.5.2 OnDeck Financial Technology (FinTech) Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 OnDeck Financial Technology (FinTech) Product Introduction

7.5.4 OnDeck Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 Avant

7.6.1 Avant Business Overview

7.6.2 Avant Financial Technology (FinTech) Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 Avant Financial Technology (FinTech) Product Introduction

7.6.4 Avant Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Funding Circle

7.7.1 Funding Circle Business Overview

7.7.2 Funding Circle Financial Technology (FinTech) Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Funding Circle Financial Technology (FinTech) Product Introduction

7.7.4 Funding Circle Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Zopa

7.8.1 Zopa Business Overview

7.8.2 Zopa Financial Technology (FinTech) Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Zopa Financial Technology (FinTech) Product Introduction

7.8.4 Zopa Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 Lendix

7.9.1 Lendix Business Overview

7.9.2 Lendix Financial Technology (FinTech) Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 Lendix Financial Technology (FinTech) Product Introduction

7.9.4 Lendix Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 RateSetter

7.10.1 RateSetter Business Overview

7.10.2 RateSetter Financial Technology (FinTech) Quarterly Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 RateSetter Financial Technology (FinTech) Product Introduction

7.10.4 RateSetter Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Mintos

7.12 Auxmoney

7.13 CreditEase

7.14 Lufax

7.15 Renrendai

7.16 Tuandai

7.17 maneo

7.18 Capital Float

7.19 Capital Match

7.20 SocietyOne

