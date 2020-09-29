AirSpeQ, air pollution sensor company, winner of 2020 Talents Taipei Program
AirSpeQ a fine & ultrafine air pollution sensor company based out of Berkeley, CA is excited to announce that it has been selected as a winner of Talents TaipeiBERKELEY, CA, USA, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AirSpeQ a fine and ultrafine air pollution sensor company based out of Berkeley, California is excited to announce that it has been selected as a winner and participant in this year’s Talents Taipei program.
Talents Taipei is a unique 10-day business development program. It is an exclusive opportunity to be a part of a cohort of top entrepreneurial teams which will help accelerate a company’s business growth, showcase the product/service and dive into the exciting entrepreneurial scene of Taipei’s innovation ecosystem, a gateway to Asia and the rest of the world.
The program includes and covers all expenses related to flights, accommodations, co-working space, one on one business partnering, assistance with follow-ups, and a non-stop roadshow with high-profile potential clients and strategic partners including investor pitch opportunities.
AirSpeQ representatives were introduced and recruited to the program during CES in Las Vegas in January. As California and most of the world has been impacted by Covid19, Taiwan has been able to contain the spread and is classified by the US Centers of Disease Control ( CDC ) as not having a travel risk as the risk of contracting Covid19 is very low.
Dr. Robert (Yichung) Lo, Chief Executive Director and Head of the Invest Taipei Office noted: “We selected AirSpeQ because its MEMS based Fine and Ultrafine Particulate Matter Air Pollution Sensor was recognized for its breakthrough particulate matter technology. We were happy that even though their representative had to quarantine this did not end up being a major hurdle.”
Although visitors must quarantine, as Ms. Tania Sole, President of AirSpeQ, realized specially designated quarantine hotels enjoy fast internet and allow the continuation of all virtual meetings during that period. Once out of quarantine, Taiwan requires masks in public but other than that life continues as in the pre-Covid19 times. Businesses are open and in person meetings with senior executives of potential partners and investors have been arranged and are ongoing.
As she noted “We are deeply appreciative of the opportunities that are being presented to AirSpeQ. While our fine and ultrafine particulate matter sensors were in demand before the pandemic, interest since then has only grown. We hope that my trip to Taipei will allow us to expedite our go to market plans.”
About Talents Taipei: Talents Taipei program is a unique 10-day business development soft-landing program fully funded by the Taipei City Government to explore the Taiwan/Chinese/Asia market potential for high-tech foreign startups. It is an exclusive opportunity to be a part of a group of top entrepreneurial teams, accelerate one's business growth, showcase the product/service as a leading startup for innovation and dive into the exciting entrepreneurial scene of the high level Taipei innovation ecosystem. https://www.talentstaipei.org/
About AirSpeQ: AirSpeQ was founded at the end of 2015. AirSpeQ is committed to protecting human health and the planet with our affordable high-quality fine and ultrafine air pollution sensors. Based on patent-pending Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and film bulk acoustic resonator (FBAR) technology, it leverages over twelve years of research and development at the University of California at Berkeley and the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. The company has received funding from NASA, NIH and NSF. For more information visit http://www.airspeq.com or watch a short intro video at https://www.airspeq.com/intro-video
