Global Agrotourism Market 2020 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast To 2026
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Agrotourism Industry
Overview
A thorough and comprehensive analysis of the Global Agrotourism Market has been presented in the global market report. The core product or service that is offered by the industry has been explained. The application of the market offering in the end-user industry has been identified and assessed. The production approaches and technological aspects that are adopted in the market setting have been captured and discussed to get a detailed insight into the market. The growth potential of the Global Agrotourism Market during the forecasted period of 2020 to 2026 has been determined in the global market report.
The key players covered in this study
Expedia Group
Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)
China Travel
China CYTS Tours Holding
American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)
BCD Group
Travel Leaders Group
Fareportal
AAA Travel
Corporate Travel Management
Travel and Transport
AlTour International
Direct Travel
World Travel Inc.
Omega World Travel
Frosch
JTB Corporation
Ovation Travel Group
World Travel Holdings
TUI Group
Natural Habitat Adventures
Abercrombie & Kent Group
InnerAsia Travels
Butterfield & Robinson
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Event and Recreation Agritourism
Direct-market Agritourism
Experience and Education Agritourism
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 30 Years Old
30-40 Years Old
40-50 Years Old
Above 50 Years Old
Factors existing in the market
In the market report, the chief factors that come into play in the Global Agrotourism Market and influence the business landscape have been identified, analysed, and explained. Both the external and internal factors that meld the industry performance have been included in the market analysis. The pricing history relating to the core offering of the industry has been explained. Other factors that influence the Global Agrotourism Market landscape, such as the expanding global population, the rapid change in the technological setting, and the evolving needs of the market audience, have been assessed in the report. Apart from these elements, factors such as the competitive intensity and the rules and regulations that have been introduced by the government have also been critically explored in the market report.
Market segmentation
The Global Agrotourism Market has been segmented on the basis of a diverse range of aspects. Such a segmentation has helped to analyse the market in a deep and detailed manner. The strategies that are implemented by the market participants in different segments have been identified and examined in the report. The regional segmentation of the Global Agrotourism Market is one of the key highlights of the report that sheds light on the strategic approaches adopted by market players in different geographic regions such as North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific.
Methodology used for research
The market research team has carried out an analysis of the Global Agrotourism Market by using a diverse range of strategic tools. SWOT analysis has been performed to get an insight into the Global Agrotourism Market environment by capturing the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. Porter’s Five Force model has explained the competitive landscape of the market.
Industrial participants
The chief participants that exist in the Global Agrotourism Market have been identified. The strategies adopted by the businesses to gain a competitive edge in the market and reach the diverse market audience has been captured and examined in the market report.
Report covers:
Comprehensive research methodology of Global Agrotourism Market.
This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with gap analysis, historical analysis & key analyst insights.
An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Global Agrotourism Market.
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Global Agrotourism Market.
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
Some points from table of content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
6 North America
7 Europe
8 China
9 Japan
10 Southeast Asia
11 India
12 Central & South America
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Expedia Group
13.1.1 Expedia Group Company Details
13.1.2 Expedia Group Business Overview
13.1.3 Expedia Group Agrotourism Introduction
13.1.4 Expedia Group Revenue in Agrotourism Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Expedia Group Recent Development
13.2 Booking Holdings (Priceline Group)
13.3 China Travel
13.4 China CYTS Tours Holding
13.5 American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)
13.6 BCD Group
13.7 Travel Leaders Group
13.8 Fareportal
13.9 AAA Travel
13.10 Corporate Travel Management
13.11 Travel and Transport
13.12 AlTour International
13.13 Direct Travel
13.14 World Travel Inc.
13.15 Omega World Travel
13.16 Frosch
13.17 JTB Corporation
13.18 Ovation Travel Group
13.19 World Travel Holdings
13.20 TUI Group
13.21 Natural Habitat Adventures
13.22 Abercrombie & Kent Group
13.23 InnerAsia Travels
13.24 Butterfield & Robinson
14Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15Appendix
