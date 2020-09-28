Activated Carbon Market Growth: Future Outlook, Demand Analysis and Opportunity Evaluation - Research by TMR

Activated Carbon Market Size

The growing adoption of activated carbon across various industrial sectors is expected to drive the global activated carbon market in the forthcoming years.

ALBANY, NY, USA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Activated carbon finds applications in an array of industrial sectors, including water treatment, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and personal care. At present, the soaring demand for unadulterated and filtrated fresh water particularly from underdeveloped and developing regions of the world is expected to play a key role in boosting the overall growth of the activated carbon market during the forecast period. The demand for activated carbon for water treatment applications has witnessed a considerable growth over the past few years and the trend is set to continue over the course of the assessment period.

At present, research and development activities are increasingly focusing on the production of activated carbons derived from cheap sources and gradually minimize the adoption of expensive commercial activated carbons. In addition, remediation of wastewater by using activated carbon has gained considerable attention as such advancements in technology play a key role in reducing the production costs of activated carbon and simultaneously the cost of bio-waste disposal. The growing demand for activated carbon in the treatment of various pollutants, including ions, dyes, and a range of organic pollutants is expected to provide a massive boost to the overall growth of the activated carbon market during the study period.

High Adoption of Activated Carbon in Various End Use Sectors to Boost Market

While activated charcoal is increasingly being used in wastewater treatment, the demand for activated carbon from personal care and pharmaceutical sectors is witnessing consistent growth. Activated carbon plays a key role in eliminating poison, bacteria, chemicals, and dirt from the surface of the skin due to which, several companies across the personal care sector are swaying toward using activated charcoal in their products– a factor that is expected to aid activated carbon market growth during the assessment period. In addition, activated charcoal has also garnered considerable attention from cosmetic companies as it eliminates acne, blackheads, and more.

Across the pharmaceutical sector, activated carbon is provided to individuals suffering from overdose of chemical substances, toxins, and poison, among others. Across the food & beverages sector, the adsorption technology is increasingly being used to treat liquids. In addition, activated carbon in the powdered form is used for de-colorization purposes and eliminating impurities, including organic compounds.

At present, market participants are increasingly focusing on the production of various grades of activated carbon for use in different applications.

Demand for Activated Carbon on Rise amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a moderate impact on the activated carbon market. While the demand from the food & beverages sector is expected to witness a gradual decline, the demand for activated carbon to manufacture activated carbon filter masks is increasing. The demand for personal protective equipment around the world amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has witnessed an exponential growth due to which, activated carbon filter masks is witnessing rise in demand providing abundant opportunities for participants operating in the activated carbon market. Several studies have increasingly indicated that carbon filters in masks play a key role in improving lung capacity and respiratory muscles due to which, the demand for activated carbon is expected to grow at a considerable pace during the COVID-19 pandemic.