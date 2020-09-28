Just One Week To Go Until The 2020 Defence Safety Virtual Conference
As the 3rd annual Defence Safety Conference will be taking place on 5th – 6th October, interested parties are urged to register their place as soon as possibleLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SMi Group’s 3rd annual Defence Safety Conference will commence in just 1 weeks’ time to examine the protection of lives and capability across the defence sector.
It will be taking place online on SMi’s Virtual Conference Platform; a fully interactive virtual space where delegates can connect with attendees from across the globe, listen to speaking sessions, join networking events, visit virtual exhibitor booths and more.
All attendance by military and government will be free of charge and other delegates can join for just £999. Registration will be closing on Thursday 1st October at midnight, so interested parties are urged to register as soon as possible at: http://www.defencesafety.com/EINpr8
WHAT TO EXPECT FROM SMI’S VIRTUAL CONFERENCE PLATFORM:
• Live and on-demand speaker content: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market
• Network with all event attendees: Connect with delegates, speakers and sponsors in real-time and have your queries answered instantly
• Visit virtual booths: Visit exhibitor booths full of brochures, videos, and presentations
• Join meetings & socials: Join preferred speaking sessions and virtual networking socials with the inbuilt Zoom functionality
• Accessibility: All of this can be done via your laptop from the comfort of your own home, without the added expense of travel and overnight accommodation costs.
CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS:
• Hear senior briefings from military personnel, duty holders, regulators and operators from across the land, air and maritime domains
• Explore strategies to enhance the protection of lives and capability while maintaining operational effectiveness
• Uncover new systems and technologies that will optimise your military safety processes
• Network virtually with military stakeholders and international experts within defence safety from around the world
The brochure containing the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.defencesafety.com/EINpr8
