Companies In The Global Sports Market Are Using Analytics To Boost Revenues In the Global Sports Market 2020

The Business Research Company’s Global Sports Market Research Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports organizers or team franchises are using analytics to boost their revenues. Analytics involves generating insights from historical data to predict potential trends and analyze the effects of certain decisions or events.

For instance, sports franchises are using analytics to determine the pricing of tickets through variable pricing and dynamic pricing. In variable pricing approach, team franchises use analytics and charge different prices for the same seat depending on the game. In dynamic pricing approach, team franchisers consider factors such as team performance, day of the week, stage of the tournament (group match, semi-final or final), and determine the price of the ticket.

For instance, San Francisco Giants, Major League Baseball team implemented variable ticket pricing methodology for pricing their tickets. The St. Louis Rams, NFL team are using dynamic pricing methodology to price 10% of their overall tickets.

The global sports market size is expected to decline from $458.9 billion in 2019 to $446.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.7%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The global sports market size is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $556.1 billion in 2023.

As per the sports industry analysis, North America was the largest region in the global sports market, accounting for 35% of the total share in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global sports market. Africa was the smallest region in the global sports market.

The sports market consists of sales of sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer spectator sports and participatory sports. Spectator sports includes teams or clubs and independent athletes that present sporting events before a paying audience. The racing team owners of racing participants that enter the participants into racing events or other spectator sports events and the sports trainers who provide specialized services to support participants in sports events or competitions are part of this industry. The establishments that operate race tracks are also included in this industry.

The global sports market is segmented by type into spectator sports and participatory sports. By revenue source, the market is segmented into media rights, merchandising, tickets, and sponsorship. The subsegments covered include sports team & clubs, racing & individual sports, golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, bowling centers, and others - participatory sports.

The major players in the global sports market are Dallas Cowboys, Manchester United, Futbol Club Barcelona S.L, Real Madrid, and FC Bayern Munich AG.

