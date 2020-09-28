Global "Digital English Language Learning" Market 2020 Trends, Research, Analysis & Review Forecast 2025

“Digital English Language Learning - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Summary:

Overview

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital English Language Learning market will register a 16.6%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 11470 million by 2025, from $ 6206.1 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital English Language Learning business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Digital English Language Learning market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Digital English Language Learning, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Digital English Language Learning market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Digital English Language Learning companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

On-premise

Cloud based

The major types of Digital English Language Learning are On-premise and Cloud based. On-premise is the dominated type, which accounting for above 64.22% sales share in 2018..

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

For Educational & Tests

For Businesses

For Kids and Teens

For Adults

In the applications, Educational&Tests and Businesses segment were account for 46.29% and 35.51% respectively in 2018. The remained 18.2% was for Adults,Kids and Teens.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Berlitz Languages

EF Education First

Pearson ELT

Inlingua International

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

Sanako Corporation

Transparent Language

McGraw-Hill Education

Voxy

Rosetta Stone

51talk

Global Education (GEDU)

WEBi

New Oriental

Meten English

Wall Street English

iTutorGroup

Vipkid

New Channel International

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Digital English Language Learning market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Digital English Language Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital English Language Learning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital English Language Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Digital English Language Learning by Company

4 Digital English Language Learning by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Digital English Language Learning Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

Continued………



