Pixium Vision notified of threshold crossing following passive dilution

Paris, 28 September 2020 – 7:00 am CET– Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, has been informed by Bpifrance Investissement of a passive crossing of the threshold of 5% of the share capital, following the increase in the total number of shares and voting rights of the Company due to the conversion by L1 Capital of an amount of convertible debt into shares.
Bpifrance has not sold any shares and continues to support Pixium Vision and its strategy, through its active and continuing presence on its Board of Directors as well as through its holding of 6,150,344 shares since July 2020.
Bpifrance Investissement holds 2,134,094 shares since September 25th, 2020, representing 4,99% of the share capital at the date of this press release.
|Number of Pixium Vision shares held
|2015*
|2016*
|2017*
|2018*
|2019*
|September 25th,
2020
|Bpifrance Participations SA
|1,030,000
|1,030,000
|1,030,000
|1,416,250
|1,416,250
|4,016,250
|Bpifrance Investissement (en sa qualité de société de gestion du Fonds Innobio)
|1,599,335
|1,599,335
|1,599,335
|2,134,094
|2,134,094
|2,134,094
|Total EPIC Bpifrance
|2,629,335
|2,629,335
|2,629,335
|3,550,344
|3,550,344
|6,150,344
|Total number of shares
|12,739,795
|13,233,081
|14,887,056
|22,156,363
|24,368,221
|42,753,073
* : As of September 25th, 2020
