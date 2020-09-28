Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 93 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,894 in the last 365 days.

Pixium Vision notified of threshold crossing following passive dilution

/EIN News/ -- Pixium Vision notified of threshold crossing following passive dilution

Paris, 28 September 2020 – 7:00 am CET– Pixium Vision (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independently, has been informed by Bpifrance Investissement of a passive crossing of the threshold of 5% of the share capital, following the increase in the total number of shares and voting rights of the Company due to the conversion by L1 Capital of an amount of convertible debt into shares.

Bpifrance has not sold any shares and continues to support Pixium Vision and its strategy, through its active and continuing presence on its Board of Directors as well as through its holding of 6,150,344 shares since July 2020.

Bpifrance Investissement holds 2,134,094 shares since September 25th, 2020, representing 4,99% of the share capital at the date of this press release.

Number of Pixium Vision shares held 2015* 2016* 2017* 2018* 2019* September 25th,
2020
Bpifrance Participations SA 1,030,000 1,030,000 1,030,000 1,416,250 1,416,250 4,016,250
Bpifrance Investissement (en sa qualité de société de gestion du Fonds Innobio) 1,599,335 1,599,335 1,599,335 2,134,094 2,134,094 2,134,094
Total EPIC Bpifrance 2,629,335 2,629,335 2,629,335 3,550,344 3,550,344 6,150,344
Total number of shares 12,739,795 13,233,081 14,887,056 22,156,363 24,368,221 42,753,073

* : As of September 25th, 2020

Contacts

Pixium Vision
Guillaume Renondin
Chief Financial Officer
investors@pixium-vision.com
+33 1 76 21 47 68		 Media relations

LifeSci Advisors
Sophie Baumont
sophie@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 27 74 74 49		 Investor relation
LifeSci Advisors
Guillaume van Renterghem
gvanrenterghem@lifesciadvisors.com
+33 6 69 99 37 83

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information:  http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision;  www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

            www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision 



Attachment

Primary Logo

You just read:

Pixium Vision notified of threshold crossing following passive dilution

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.