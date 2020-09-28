Visible Progression Launches Competition Out of the Water as World’s Leading Social Media Marketing Expert

The company’s CEO, Tony Giamei, has worked with some of the most notable celebrities of the 21st century.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITES STATES, September 28, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned company, Visible Progression , is pleased to announce it is blowing the competition out of the water as one of the world’s most sought-after social media marketing experts on the market.Visible Progression is a marketing agency that specializes in all forms of marketing, promotion, social media marketing, and website development. The company was founded by Tony Giamei , a social media marketing guru who has worked with hundreds of well-known artists, celebrities, athletes, and influencers.In the company’s most recent news, Visible Progression is excited to announce it has been working with a record-breaking number of new and faithful clients during recent months. As Visible Progression provides a host of game-changing services, the company is experiencing an increased amount of business – making it one of the most sought-after marketing companies in the industry.“Having studied computer science since the age of seven, I’ve been able to develop an unprecedented number of refined skills, especially in the area of social media marketing,” says Giamei. “Because of my exceptional skill set, I’ve created some of the most unique, engaging, and influential marketing services that are crucial to my clients’ success. No matter who you are or what you do, we can catapult you into the limelight.”Through Visible Progression, Giamei and his team offer ground-breaking and game-changing marketing services, including:Instagram, YouTube, and VEVO promotionSpotify plays and followersFacebook, Twitter, SoundCloud, and Audiomack promotionDatPiff trending promotionWebsite and online store developmentAnd so much more!All services are uniquely customized to meet the needs of each individual client.For more information about Tony Giamei, please visit his LinkedIn and Facebook pages. To read more about services offered by Visible Progression, please visit https://visibleprogression.com/ About the CompanyCEO and General Manager of Visible Progression, Tony Giamei, has worked tirelessly to help individuals and companies realize true success through insightful and dynamic marketing services.Giamei has worked with a variety of notable celebrities, including Gucci Mane, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, DMX, DJ Scream, Fat Joe, Riff Raff, Zaytoven, and Future, and has work credits associated with the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and hundreds more.