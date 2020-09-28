Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts Praises President Trump’s Nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts praised President Donald J. Trump’s decision to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the United States Supreme Court.

 

“Under the Constitution, the President is tasked with the responsibility of nominating Justices to the Supreme Court,” said Governor Ricketts.  “President Trump has a terrific record of appointing judges who respect the Constitution.  Judge Amy Coney Barrett is highly qualified to serve on our nation’s highest court.  She has an outstanding record of respecting the Constitution and the rule of law, and I strongly urge the U.S. Senate to swiftly confirm her nomination.”

 

The U.S. Supreme Court consists of nine Justices, but it currently has only eight members due to the passing of former Justice Ginsburg on September 18, 2020. 

