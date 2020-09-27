Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 89 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,844 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration For Brazoria County In Response To Deadly Ameba Found In Lake Jackson Water Supply

September 27, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a disaster declaration for Brazoria County in response to Naeglera Fowleri, a deadly ameba, found in the City of Lake Jackson's water supply. A Boil Water Notice has been issued for Lake Jackson as authorities continue to flush and disinfect the water system back to normal. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality is working alongside the City of Lake Jackson, the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Centers for Disease Control, and the Environmental Protection Agency to resolve the ongoing water issue. 

"The state of Texas is taking swift action to respond to the situation and support the communities whose water systems have been impacted by this ameba," said Governor Abbott. "I urge Texans in Lake Jackson to follow the guidance of local officials and take the appropriate precautions to protect their health and safety as we work to restore safe tap water in the community." 

View the Disaster Declaration

You just read:

Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration For Brazoria County In Response To Deadly Ameba Found In Lake Jackson Water Supply

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.