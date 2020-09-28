JOBfindah Network Hosts Webinar on OFCCP Compliance Audit Success Strategies

Webinar on October 15, 2020, 2:00 PM #1 in OFCCP Compliance for Recruiting

Nationally Acclaimed Attorney Mickey Silberman to Discuss New Rules and Changing Best Practices

CONCORD, MA, USA, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOBfindah Network, a leading provider of SaaS-enabled job-posting, outreach, and reporting solutions for diversity recruiting and OFCCP compliance, announced today that nationally recognized labor and employment attorney, Mickey Silberman, Esq will be presenting strategies that employers must take to successfully navigate the increasingly complex requirements of today’s OFCCP audits in its upcoming webinar on October 15, 2020, at 2:00 pm ET. There is no fee for attendance but registration is required. Please register at this link.

“In OFCCP audits, things have changed fast and in ways big and small.” said Mickey Silberman, founding shareholder of Silberman Law, PC, “A changed OFCCP means new rules to learn, understand and respond to ensure effective compliance and audit success”.

In the past two years, the Office of the Federal Contract Compliance Program (OFCCP) has introduced several new directives, procedures, and guidance regarding its compliance audits for affirmative action and recruiting outreach. Employers need to “connect the dots” regarding these important changes and must prepare differently to protect their organizations in upcoming audits. They need to know what OFCCP has changed in audits; what remains the same; and how to respond in audits to the OFCCP’s changed approach.

Doing business with the government requires federal contractors to be held to the highest standards of equal employment opportunity and affirmative action efforts. Compliance with the regulations while pursuing superior diversity recruiting results requires technology, processes, and expertise. Changes in the regulations and enforcement practices add another layer of complexity.

“Helping employers with easy and effective diversity recruiting and good-faith affirmative action outreach for OFCCP compliance is our mission,” said Rathin Sinha, CEO of JOBfindah Network. “Not only do we offer powerful and innovative solutions through our SaaS platform and services, but we also bring practical advice from leading industry experts to help users stay prepared for any changes in the regulatory landscape” added Sinha.

About JOBfindah Network:

JOBfindah Network (www.jobfindah.com) is the next-generation leader in Diversity Recruiting and OFCCP Compliance technology and solutions helping employers hire better talent, boost workplace diversity and ensure compliance with the EEOC and OFCCP regulations for recruitment such as VEVRAA, Section 503, and EO11246. Top organizations across the nation use JOBfindah to minimize audit risk and maximize diversity recruiting results.

About Mickey Silberman, Esq.:

Mickey Silberman, Esq. is the founding shareholder of Silberman Law PC (www.silbermanlawpc.com). For more than 25 years Mickey has represented employers throughout the nation and in every industry regarding affirmative action, OFCCP, pay equity, and Diversity & Inclusion. He is a nationally recognized expert in these areas. Mickey helps employers navigate the often tricky world of systemic EEO and he provides to his clients creative, practical, and strategic counsel and legal representation.