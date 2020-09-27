Niko Announces Postponement of Annual General Meeting and Executive Compensation Disclosure

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niko Resources Ltd. (“Niko” or the “Company”) announces that in light of the COVID-19 public health situation, the Company intends to delay holding its annual general meeting of shareholders to a later date, but prior to January 22, 2021. The Company is relying on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators (including the exemptive relief contained in ASC Blanket Order 51-518) to postpone the filing of its executive compensation disclosure required under applicable securities laws until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of the Company’s information circular relating to its next annual general meeting of shareholders. The Company expects to file its executive compensation disclosure prior to December 31, 2020.



For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.nikoresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking information. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding the date on which the Company will hold its next annual general meeting and the date on which the Company will file its executive compensation disclosure required under applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's current beliefs and assumptions and is based on information currently available to the Company. This forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions, many of which are not within the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Actual results may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors and such variations may be material. Niko makes no representation that the actual results achieved during the forecast period will be the same in whole or in part as those forecast.

The forward-looking information included in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information included herein is made as of the date of this press release and Niko assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.