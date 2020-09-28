Angels Camp Museum Foundation offers free access to new Instagram audio story of Andrew Galliardo, an 1850’s Gold Miner

Andrew Galliardo's Letters back home Come to life on Instagram Many came west to Angels Camp in 1850s to seek Gold

Just in Time for Back to School (Or Not): Discover what Life was really like during California’s Gold Rush

We may have to wait to re-open the museum, but it occurred to us that for everyone stuck at home more than usual, we could bring history directly to them by creating a simple Instagram page” — Karen Strand, President, Angels Camp Museum Foundation