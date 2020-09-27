DC Courts Provide Remote Sites for People to Use to Appear for Court Cases

The DC Courts have begun offering sites across the District for those without computers or WiFi at home to use when they need to appear for an online court hearing. While court hearings can take place via a smartphone, due to the importance of the proceeding and the number of parties in certain cases participating from a computer is advantageous. For cases in which a person is alleging domestic violence, a safe location with a security officer present is essential.

The remote locations are in all four quadrants of the city:

The Superior Court's Balanced and Restorative Justice Center at 1110 V Street, SE (near the 'Big Chair'),

The Superior Court's Balanced and Restorative Justice Center at 118 Q Street, NE

The Superior Court's Balanced and Restorative Justice Center at 1215 South Capitol Street, SW

The Superior Court's Balanced and Restorative Justice Center at 925 Rhode Island Avenue, NE

The Franklin D. Reeves Municipal Center at 2000 14th Street, NW in the 2nd floor Community Room

Those interested in scheduling a time to use a remote location should call 202/879-1900 or email DCCourtsRemoteSites@dcsc.gov at least 24 hours before their scheduled hearing to reserve a computer station. When parties call or email, they can indicate if they need an interpreter or other assistance..

The Court recommends that people bring the following to the site for their remote hearing session:

The case number and any hyperlinks provided by the Court for the hearing,

Any documentation that they might need to provide the court during the hearing, such as evidence in the case,

Pen and paper or other means of notetaking

A mask or other face covering

The remote access sites are open from 8:30am to 4pm, Monday through Friday.