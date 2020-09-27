Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 92 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,837 in the last 365 days.

DC Courts Provide Remote Sites for People to Use to Appear for Court Cases

The DC Courts have begun offering sites across the District for those without computers or WiFi at home to use when they need to appear for an online court hearing.  While court hearings can take place via a smartphone, due to the importance of the proceeding and the number of parties in certain cases participating from a computer is advantageous. For cases in which a person is alleging domestic violence, a safe location with a security officer present is essential.  

The remote locations are in all four quadrants of the city:

  • The Superior Court's Balanced and Restorative Justice Center at 1110 V Street, SE (near the 'Big Chair'),
  • The Superior Court's Balanced and Restorative Justice Center at 118 Q Street, NE
  • The Superior Court's Balanced and Restorative Justice Center at 1215 South Capitol Street, SW
  • The Superior Court's Balanced and Restorative Justice Center at 925 Rhode Island Avenue, NE
  • The Franklin D. Reeves Municipal Center at 2000 14th Street, NW in the 2nd floor Community Room

Those interested in scheduling a time to use a remote location should call 202/879-1900 or email DCCourtsRemoteSites@dcsc.gov at least 24 hours before their scheduled hearing to reserve a computer station.  When parties call or email, they can indicate if they need an interpreter or other assistance..

The Court recommends that people bring the following to the site for their remote hearing session:

  • The case number and any hyperlinks provided by the Court for the hearing,
  • Any documentation that they might need to provide the court during the hearing, such as evidence in the case,
  • Pen and paper or other means of notetaking
  • A mask or other face covering

The remote access sites are open from 8:30am to 4pm, Monday through Friday.

You just read:

DC Courts Provide Remote Sites for People to Use to Appear for Court Cases

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.