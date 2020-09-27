Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New Jewellery Brand that Takes Inspiration from the 20th Century Modern Movement

MODEL 63-01_AVANT-GARDE COLLECTION

MODEL 43-01_AVANT-GARDE COLLECTION

MODEL 53-01_AVANT-GARDE COLLECTION

Elara Announces their New Launch for Winter-Spring 2020/21 Collection

We strive to build an emotional connection with our clients through a unique design that speaks to their heart.”
— Richard Y., Founder of ELARA
SINGAPORE, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elara, a modern jewellery brand founded in Singapore, set their own vision of creating timeless jewellery brand taking influence from the modern movement emerges since the 20th century.

The essence of the modern movement embraces functionalism, minimalism, and rejection of ornament, which emphasises only pure forms and eliminates any decoration. This influence lays strongly as the design foundation of Elara as they believe this interesting concept creates a whole new design spectrum and aesthetic experience to the jewellery industry.

The brand targets modern and minimalist fashionista who cherishes modernism and simplicity.

There are a total of 3 earring designs launched in their Winter-Spring collection, the Avant-Garde, price ranged between USD $985 - $1,175. For further information about Elara, visit www.elarajewellery.com

