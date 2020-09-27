Rong360 Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT)：More than 60% of Respondents Plan to Travel during National Day Holiday
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)BEIJING, 中国, September 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the Mid-Autumn Festival and the National Day Holiday come together once again as the last statutory holiday this year. In 2020H1, the domestic tourism market was struggling under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the pandemic was basically contained in China in H2, the market began to recover and may witness a surging demand during the National Day Holiday.
According to the survey of Rong360 Jianpu Technology(NYSE:JT), respondents who have planned to travel during the National Day Holiday account for more than 60% of the total, increasing significantly over H1; more than half of the respondents would like to scale up their budget for the National Day Holiday, presenting good prospects for the tourism market.
However, public willingness to travel during this National Day Holiday has declined significantly compared with the previous years. The pandemic remains the biggest challenge faced by the tourism market. In such a context, it still takes time for the tourism market to fully recover, and the trend of the pandemic at home and abroad will influence the development of the tourism industry in the long run.
From another perspective, “cloud tourism”, an emerging form of tourism rising amid the pandemic, is still a popular choice for tourists, as more than 80% of the respondents expressed their interest in it and may have a try in the National Day Holiday and almost a quarter of them believed “cloud tourism” will replace the conventional forms of tourism in the future.
More and more people are planning to travel and almost half of them are willing to spend more
“The pandemic filled me with boring days this year. I really need to go out for some fresh air,” said Jia Zile, working in Beijing, who has been mulling over the destinations of his National Day Holiday trip since August. 64.74% of the respondents, like Jia Zile, have planned their holiday trips.
Compared with the previous years, the public intention for travel during the National Day Holiday has not been completely recovered. According to the survey, 89.74% of the respondents traveled during last National Day Holiday. In 2020, this figure has dropped by 25%.
Despite this significant decline, the tourism market has been recovering after 2020H1. According to the statistics published by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the number of domestic tourists in 2020 Labor Day Holiday totaled 115 million, amounting to 59% of that in the previous year (195 million tourists). Comparatively, the public intention to travel during the National Day Holiday this year has been well recovered, which is likely to drive further recovery of the tourism market.
