SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Fastly, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FSLY

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fastly, Inc. (“Fastly” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FSLY) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 20-cv-06454, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise, acquired Fastly securities between May 6, 2020, and August 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and were damaged thereby, seeking to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), and SEC Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (the “Class”).



If you are a shareholder who purchased Fastly securities during the class period, you have until October 26, 2020, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com . To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

Fastly is the provider of an edge cloud platform. Fastly’s edge cloud platform purportedly enables “customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing [its] customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible.”

The complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants knowingly and/or recklessly made false and/or misleading statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) that Fastly’s largest customer was ByteDance, operator of TikTok, which was known to have serious security risks and was under intense scrutiny by U.S. officials; (ii) that there was a material risk that Fastly’s business would be adversely impacted should any adverse actions be taken against ByteDance or TikTok by the U.S. government; and (iii) that, as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On August 5, 2020, after market close, Fastly held its second quarter (“Q2”) 2020 earnings conference call. During the call, Defendants disclosed that ByteDance, the Chinese company that operates the wildly popular mobile app TikTok, was Fastly’s largest customer in Q2 2020 and that TikTok represented about 12% of Fastly’s revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

This news shocked the market, as TikTok had been under heavy scrutiny by U.S. officials and others since at least late 2019 due to fears that the data it collects from its users could be accessed by the Chinese government. Indeed, on July 31, 2020, President Trump announced a plan to ban TikTok in the U.S. over national security concerns. As Fastly’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) admitted on the Q2 2020 earnings call, “any ban of the TikTok app by the US would create uncertainty around our ability to support this customer[,]” and “the loss of this customer’s traffic would have an impact on our business.”

On this news, Fastly’s share price fell $19.28 per share, or approximately 17.7% from the previous trading day’s closing price of $108.92 per share, to close at $89.64 per share on August 6, 2020. Fastly’s shares continued to decline on August 6, 2020, when President Trump issued an executive order effectively banning TikTok, declining another $10.31 per share from the closing price on August 6, 2020, or approximately 11.5%, to close at $79.33 per share on August 7, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com .

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

888-476-6529 ext. 7980