SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc - SBBP

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (“Strongbridge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SBBP). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Strongbridge and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 8, 2020, Strongbridge issued a press release entitled “Strongbridge Biopharma’s Recorlev successful in Cushing’s syndrome study.” While the press release touted “positive results from [Strongbridge’s] 44-subject Phase 3 clinical trial, LOGIC, evaluating Recorlev (levoketoconazole) in patients with endogenous Cushing’s syndrome,” the press release also disclosed treatment-emergent adverse events” that included “nausea (29%), hypokalemia (28%), headache (21%), hypertension (19%) and diarrhea (15%).”

On this news, Strongbridge’s stock price fell $0.71 per share, or 20.11%, to close at $2.82 per share on September 8, 2020.

