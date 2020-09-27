Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Hunter Releases Statement on U.S. Supreme Court Nominee

OKLAHOMA CITY - Attorney General Mike Hunter today released the following statement on President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Judge Amy Coney Barrett will be an outstanding addition to the U.S. Supreme Court. Her experience speaks for itself, as she has clerked for Justice Antonin Scalia, written nearly 100 opinions, is a highly respected law professor at Notre Dame and has served on the Seventh Circuit with distinction. I applaud this nomination and look forward to her confirmation without delay."

Posted on Sat, September 26, 2020 by Alex Gerszewski

