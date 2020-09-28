Hartzell Sponsored Seasons of Safety Webinar To Cover Ferrying Inactive Super Cub
Extended VFR Journey Across Country Amid Pandemic
Hartzell Propeller's love of flying and passion for safety inspired us to sponsor this series from the AOPA Air Safety Institute.”PIQUA, OHIO, US, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third in a four-part Seasons of Safety webinars conducted by the AOPA Air Safety Institute (ASI) has been released. The episode covers ASI's Richard McSpadden as he ferries an inactive PA-18 Super Cub across the country this summer during the pandemic.
— Hartzell Propeller President JJ Frigge
His long-range, solo VFR flight took him from the desert of New Mexico, through the Idaho, Montana and Wisconsin backcountry, and east to the Atlantic coast. McSpadden discusses risk management on his extended VFR journey, handling strong winds on the surface and amid the mountains; crossing high terrain; ferrying inactive airplanes; staying safe during a pandemic; and more. It can be downloaded at https://webinars.aopa.org/detail/videos/all-webinars/video/6194575936001/seasons-of-safety-episode-3---a-cross-continent-vfr-journey?autoStart=true.
"Hartzell Propeller's love of flying and passion for safety inspired us to sponsor this series from the AOPA Air Safety Institute," said company President JJ Frigge. "The series highlights safety and awareness even though we weren't able to participate in the in-person pilot proficiency forums normally conducted at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh due to the pandemic," he added.
"I purchased an aircraft earlier this summer when COVID-19 restrictions were loosened and it needed some work. It was ready for pick up in August," McFadden said. "I knew that getting it home might be a challenge and I would need to do some good preflight planning to make this work well. Here's what happened on the flight and some key takeaways about long VFR cross-country flights that you can benefit from."
The first webinar, The Awakening - Coming Out of Hibernation, which aired March 5, generated more than 10,000 views. It covered the keys to regaining pilot proficiency andmaking sure the airplane and other equipment is ready for flight.
The second webinar episode, 105 Days of Safe Summer Flying, delved into the challenges of summer flying. Both the earlier webinars are available for viewing at: https://www.aopa.org/training-and-safety/air-safety-institute/seasons-of-safety.
About AOPA Air Safety Institute
ASI is committed to reducing General Aviation mishaps by providing free educational resources and supporting initiatives that improve General Aviation safety and grow the pilot population.
The ASI team's passion for aviation, creativity, insightful education, research, and analysis is evident in our educational offerings. From award-winning online courses to in-person seminars, flight instructor renewal courses, accident analysis, and much more, the products are created with the goal of helping all pilots fly more safely. For more information go to https://www.aopa.org/training-and-safety/air-safety-institute/about-the-air-safety-institute.
About Hartzell Propeller
Hartzell Propeller is the global leader in advanced technology aircraft propeller design and manufacturing for business, commercial and government customers. The company designs next generation propellers with innovative "blended airfoil" technology and manufactures them with revolutionary machining centers, robotics and custom resin transfer molding curing stations.
Hartzell Propeller and sister companies, Hartzell Engine Technologies LLC, Quality Aircraft Accessories, and AWI-AMI (Aerospace Welding Minneapolis, Inc., and Aerospace Manufacturing, Inc.) form the general aviation business unit of Tailwind Technologies Inc. For more info on Hartzell Propeller, go to www.hartzellprop.com.
