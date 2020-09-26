Westminster Barracks / 1st degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2), Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B104496

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Dave R Powers

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/24/20 @ approximately 0830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crown Point Reading, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, 1st degree (x2), Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Andrew Hodgkins

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/25/20, Troopers received a report of an alleged domestic assault incident which occurred the previous night. Upon further investigation, on 09/26/20 Andrew Hodgkins was arrested and charged for Aggravated Domestic Assault, 1st degree (x2) and Domestic Assault. He was processed at the Westminster Barracks. A Judge was called, Court Conditions were ordered, and Hodgkins was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for the Surety or Cash amount of $25,000.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/20 @1230

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correction Facility

BAIL: $25,000

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.