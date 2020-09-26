Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 215 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,829 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / 1st degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2), Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B104496

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:       Dave R Powers                      

STATION:                      VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/24/20 @ approximately 0830 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Crown Point Reading, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, 1st degree (x2), Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED:    Andrew Hodgkins                                            

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/25/20, Troopers received a report of an alleged domestic assault incident which occurred the previous night. Upon further investigation, on 09/26/20 Andrew Hodgkins was arrested and charged for Aggravated Domestic Assault, 1st degree (x2) and Domestic Assault. He was processed at the Westminster Barracks. A Judge was called, Court Conditions were ordered, and Hodgkins was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for the Surety or Cash amount of $25,000.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:             09/26/20 @1230

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION:      Southern State Correction Facility

BAIL:                            $25,000

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / 1st degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2), Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.