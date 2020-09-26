Westminster Barracks / 1st degree Aggravated Domestic Assault (x2), Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20B104496
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Dave R Powers
STATION: VSP Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/24/20 @ approximately 0830 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Crown Point Reading, VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic Assault, 1st degree (x2), Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Andrew Hodgkins
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Reading, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/25/20, Troopers received a report of an alleged domestic assault incident which occurred the previous night. Upon further investigation, on 09/26/20 Andrew Hodgkins was arrested and charged for Aggravated Domestic Assault, 1st degree (x2) and Domestic Assault. He was processed at the Westminster Barracks. A Judge was called, Court Conditions were ordered, and Hodgkins was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for the Surety or Cash amount of $25,000.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/20 @1230
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correction Facility
BAIL: $25,000
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.