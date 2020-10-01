Carolina Panthers: First NFL Team to Debut & Deploy Xenex LightStrike, World’s Only Proven Coronavirus-Killing UV Robot

Xenex LightStrike Coronavirus-Killing Robot Zaps Carolina Panthers' Locker Room (Source: Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News) Xenex LightStrike Coronavirus-Killing Robot Zaps Carolina Panthers' Weight Room (Source: Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News) Xenex LightStrike Coronavirus-Killing Robot Set-Up in Carolina Panthers' Locker Room (Source: Bryan Glazer | World Satellite Television News)

Bank of America Stadium Germ-Zapped by One-of-a-Kind Xenon UV-Ray Room Disinfecting Device: 99.99% Effective at Destroying SARS-CoV-2 | B-Roll & Photos Below

No other ultra-violet light room disinfection device is proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2.” — Morris Miller, CEO, Xenex, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the midst of the Covid-19 crisis; during the fourth week of the NFL season, the Carolina Panthers become America’s first professional football team to debut and deploy the World’s Only Proven Coronavirus-Killing Xenon UV-Ray Robot.

The Xenex LightStrike Robot is the world’s most-powerful ultraviolet light ray, germ-zapping robot, according to more than 40 university and hospital studies.

LightStrike is now being utilized to disinfect an array of player and public areas at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte.

On Sunday, October 4, 2020, for the first-time since the football season started, a limited number of spectators will be permitted to attend the 1:00 p.m. (ET) game between the Panthers and Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. The Cardinals locker room and equipment

According to a peer-reviewed study published in the journal, "Infection Control and Hospital Epidemiology," researchers concluded that LightStrike is 99.99% effective at destroying SARS-CoV-2 -- the virus that causes Covid-19.

No other ultraviolet light room disinfection device is proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2.

“There are a lot of companies making claims about their newly-introduced UV wands and other devices,” says Morris Miller, CEO of San Antonio, Texas-based Xenex, Inc. “We call that the theater of disinfection. The LightStrike robot is the only device that has been proven to kill SARS-CoV-2, that causes Covid-19, in two minutes.”

Those are the findings of tests conducted at the Texas Biomedical Research Institute, which is one of only 10 BioSafety Level Four Labs in North America, according to Miller.

“The significance of an NFL team, in this case, the Carolina Panthers, using a LightStrike robot, shows that they're making a concrete commitment to player safety,” says Miller. “They want to ensure that those locker rooms, showers, or any other shared areas are safe for the next player that enters, even if a previous player happened to have an infection.”

Panthers’ Robot Prowls Bank of America Stadium

Ed Levins, the Carolina Panthers' Director of Security and Infection Control Officer, explains, “Our goal, when we first-started working on the infectious disease response plan for this stadium, was to make sure that this was the safest possible stadium in the NFL.”

He continues, “What we found-out about the opportunities that existed with UV operations, was that the Xenex product was exactly what we were looking for; that it is the best thing for our players, so they could feel safe; that we were doing everything possible to make them feel comfortable coming back in here. We also want our fans to feel like this is the safest place and the cleanest place that they could come to enjoy a football game.”

LightStrike is used in 650 healthcare facilities and surgical centers around the globe. They include Rochester, Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston and Veteran’s Affairs hospitals across America.

And, now, for the first-time, LightStrike is being used by a professional sports organization in its stadium, player facilities, public areas and offices.

Carolina Panthers’ LightStrike-trained technicians are currently germ-zapping parts of the Bank of America Stadium, on a daily basis. The areas being treated include locker rooms, meeting rooms, offices, rehabilitation areas, restrooms, suites, weight rooms and work-out areas.

October 4, 2020: Spectators Return to Disinfected Stadium

While most NFL games have been played in near-vacant stadiums, some teams are allowing spectators to trickle-in as the season progresses.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that he will allow a capacity of seven-percent, starting Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, for large venues with a seating capacity of more than 10,000 people.

Based on that allowance, the Panthers would be able to have about 5,240 fans in attendance for their second home game of the season when they host the Arizona Cardinals.

The stadium seats 74,867 people and features 151 luxury suites.

The exact seating details have yet to be announced.

LightStrike Technology

LightStrike’s intense, pulsating bursts of Xenon UV light are not only proven to destroy SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19; but its robotic room disinfection system also quickly deactivates C.diff, Ebola, MRSA, SARS and other viruses and pathogens, according to an array of studies published by major universities and hospitals.

The robots’ broad-range spectrum of UV light wavelengths penetrate the cell walls of pathogens and destroys their molecular structure. This includes the deadly coronavirus.

Not for Use on Humans and Animals

LightStrike is not for use on humans and animals. It does, however, disinfect an array of surfaces including computers, countertops, doors, elevators, fitness equipment, floors, furniture, kitchens, lavatories and showers.

“People are looking for a disease conscious lifestyle,” explains Miller. “They want to make sure when they go into a public space, that they're not going to get sick because of pathogens that have been left on the environment.”

According to the CDC, coronavirus can remain active on surfaces for more than 14-days.

While most people equate the term, “robot,” to an autonomous-moving device, LightStrike is moved from one-location to the next by a trained technician.

Despite the “human element;” because LightStrke is equipped with a retractable Xenon-UV lamp, MassRobotics, an independent, non-profit center serving to educate and inspire the development of robotics, defines the Xenex room disinfection device as a, “robot.”

More About Xenex LightStrike

▪ Made-in-San Antonio, Texas.

▪ $125,000; equates to $100 daily over 37-month period.

▪ Hospitals report disinfecting 60+ rooms per day with single robot; $3 per room.

▪ Bursts of brilliant, broad spectrum UV light that quickly destroys microscopic viruses and bacteria that remain in room, even after cleaned with liquid disinfectants.

▪ Different pathogens susceptible to UV light at different wavelengths.

▪ With broad spectrum UV light, LightStrike robots quickly deactivate viruses and bacteria by destroying their molecular structures and cell walls.

More at Xenex.com

