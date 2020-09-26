Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 28 (at 25 September 2020)

Malawi Highlights

  • The Inter-Cluster Coordination Group is facilitating the development of the National Contingency Plan and the Food Insecurity Response Plan
  • New supplies valued at $992,547.78 were received this week into the Bollore Warehouse representing 81% of required procurements
  • 77,900 persons were screened at points of entry this week
  • Over 14,000 people in 6 districts received community-based mental health and psychosocial support by District Social Welfare Offices
  • 52 out of 321 child marriages were terminated by the District Social Welfare office of Kasungu

Download report: https://bit.ly/333wKQz

-* Ministry of Health is developing a community case definition to use in schools to identify COVID-19 suspected cases among learners

  • 53% of households surveyed in the 9th Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System are relying on food purchases as the main source of food
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN Country Team in Malawi (UNCT).

