Coronavirus - UN Malawi COVID-19 Update Situation Update No. 28 (at 25 September 2020)
Malawi Highlights
- The Inter-Cluster Coordination Group is facilitating the development of the National Contingency Plan and the Food Insecurity Response Plan
- New supplies valued at $992,547.78 were received this week into the Bollore Warehouse representing 81% of required procurements
- 77,900 persons were screened at points of entry this week
- Over 14,000 people in 6 districts received community-based mental health and psychosocial support by District Social Welfare Offices
- 52 out of 321 child marriages were terminated by the District Social Welfare office of Kasungu
Download report: https://bit.ly/333wKQz
-* Ministry of Health is developing a community case definition to use in schools to identify COVID-19 suspected cases among learners
- 53% of households surveyed in the 9th Emergency Agriculture and Food Security Surveillance System are relying on food purchases as the main source of food