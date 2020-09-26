Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 351 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,902 in the last 365 days.

State Police Investigating Body Found Off I-695 In Balto. Co.

Maryland State Police News Release

(DUNDALK, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the discovery of a body Thursday near I-695 in eastern Baltimore County.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m. yesterday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the area of North Point Blvd. and the inner loop of Interstate-695 for the discovery of the body of a deceased man.  Anne Arundel County Police on Thursday coordinated with the Bay Area Recovery Canines search team in that area as part of a missing person investigation. They located the body off the inner loop of I-695 between Beachwood Road and exit 42.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy and to determine a positive identification.  According to Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division personnel, an autopsy today at the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Baltimore determined the man died of injuries consistent with a motor vehicle crash.  A positive identification has not been made at this time.

The missing person investigation led police to that area because of a single-vehicle crash that occurred shortly after 10:00 p.m. on July 4, 2020.  According to the preliminary investigation, the vehicle left the road on the outer loop of I-695 at Cove Road and crashed into a tree. State Police troopers who responded to the scene that night found only the passenger in the vehicle.  Troopers were told by the passenger that the driver fled the scene. An extensive search was conducted the night of the crash, which included troopers on foot and an aerial search by a Maryland State Police helicopter, but the driver was not located.  The driver of the vehicle was reported missing on July 6 to Anne Arundel County Police.

The investigation is continuing.

 

You just read:

State Police Investigating Body Found Off I-695 In Balto. Co.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.