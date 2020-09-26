Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 26 September 2020, 9 am
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,444,318) deaths (35,144), and recoveries (1,192,653) by region:
Central (57,416 cases; 1,076 deaths; 50,081 recoveries): Burundi (483; 1; 462), Cameroon (20,712; 418; 19,440), CAR (4,806; 62; 1,840), Chad (1,175; 83; 1,004), Congo (5,005; 89; 3,920), DRC (10,578; 271; 10,070), Equatorial Guinea (5,018; 83; 4,530), Gabon (8,728; 54; 7,934), Sao Tome & Principe (911; 15; 881)
Eastern (165,119; 3,247; 93,643): Comoros (474; 7; 453), Djibouti (5,407; 61; 5,339), Eritrea (369; 0; 330), Ethiopia (72,173; 1,155; 29,863), Kenya (37,707; 682; 24,504), Madagascar (16,221; 228; 14,867), Mauritius (367; 10; 343), Rwanda (4,798; 29; 3,080), Seychelles (143; 0; 140), Somalia (3,465; 98; 2,877), South Sudan (2,676; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,592; 836; 6,764), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (7,218; 71; 3,611)
Northern (317,854; 10,685; 249,657): Algeria (50,757; 2,007; 35,654), Egypt (102,625; 5,853; 93,531), Libya (30,097; 473; 16,430), Mauritania (7,433; 161; 7,052), Morocco (112,522; 1,998; 91,932), Tunisia (14,392; 191; 5,032), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (729,487; 17,548; 644,064): Angola (4,590; 167; 1,554), Botswana (2,921; 16; 701), Eswatini (5,399; 108; 4,767), Lesotho (1,558; 35; 797), Malawi (5,764; 179; 4,178), Mozambique (7,589; 53; 4,649), Namibia (10,835; 119; 8,569), South Africa (668,529; 16,312; 599,149), Zambia (14,515; 332; 13,643), Zimbabwe (7,787; 227; 6,057)
Western (174,442; 2,588; 155,208): Benin (2,325, 40; 1,960), Burkina Faso (1,962; 56; 1,263), Cape Verde (5,628; 55; 4,982), Côte d'Ivoire (19,556; 120; 19,065), Gambia (3,552; 110; 2,012), Ghana (46,222; 299; 45,417), Guinea (10,478; 65; 9,816), Guinea-Bissau (2,324; 39; 1,549), Liberia (1,338; 82; 1,221), Mali (3,064; 130; 2,402), Niger (1,194; 69; 1,107), Nigeria (58,062; 1,103; 49,606), Senegal (14,816; 304; 11,818), Sierra Leone (2,199; 72; 1,678), Togo (1,722; 44; 1,312)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).