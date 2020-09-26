Suspect Sought in a Defacing of Private Property Offense: 3300 block of Nebraska Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a Defacing of Private Property offense that occurred on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in the 3300 block of Nebraska Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 7:00 am, the suspect defaced a private residence at the listed location.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.