Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon Offense: 1300 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon offense that occurred on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in the 1300 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:50 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location and attempted to take merchandise. The victim confronted the suspect and the suspect assaulted the victim with a metal sign. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, September 24, 2020, 54 year-old Robert Murrell, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

###