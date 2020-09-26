Fw: Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Assault on Law Enforcement & Aggravated Assault

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#:20A304105

TROOPER: Jacob Fox

STATION: VSP-Middlesex

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 09/25/2020 0244 hours

LOCATION: Woodbury, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Assault on Law Enforcement and Aggravated Assault

ACCUSED: Trevor Alden

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in Woodbury, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and determined that an assault had occurred. Subsequent investigation led to the accused being located at his home in Woodbury on September 25th in the early evening hours. As Troopers approached the residence, the accused came out of his home firing a semi automatic style rifle approximately four to five times. Troopers were able to successfully de-escalate the situation and take the accused into custody for the aforementioned charges. Alden was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks without incident. Alden was later held without bail and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/28/2020 1245 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: Attached