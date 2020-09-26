Fw: Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Assault on Law Enforcement & Aggravated Assault
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A304105
TROOPER: Jacob Fox
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/25/2020 0244 hours
LOCATION: Woodbury, VT
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Assault on Law Enforcement and Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Trevor Alden
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT
VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in Woodbury, VT. Troopers spoke with the victim and determined that an assault had occurred. Subsequent investigation led to the accused being located at his home in Woodbury on September 25th in the early evening hours. As Troopers approached the residence, the accused came out of his home firing a semi automatic style rifle approximately four to five times. Troopers were able to successfully de-escalate the situation and take the accused into custody for the aforementioned charges. Alden was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks without incident. Alden was later held without bail and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/28/2020 1245 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: Attached