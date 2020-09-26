Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fw: Middlesex Barracks/Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Assault on Law Enforcement & Aggravated Assault

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

               

CASE#:20A304105 

TROOPER: Jacob Fox                                    

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                      

CONTACT#:802-229-9191 

 

DATE/TIME: 09/25/2020 0244 hours  

LOCATION: Woodbury, VT 

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Criminal Threatening, Reckless Endangerment, Assault on Law Enforcement and Aggravated Assault 

 

ACCUSED: Trevor Alden                

AGE: 28 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodbury, VT   

 

VICTIM: The Vermont State Police does not release information on victims of domestic violence  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: 

On the above date and time, Troopers responded to a report of a family fight in Woodbury, VT. Troopers  spoke with the victim and determined that an assault had occurred. Subsequent investigation led to the accused being located at his home in Woodbury on September 25th in the early evening hours. As Troopers approached the residence, the accused came out of his home firing a semi automatic style rifle approximately four to five times. Troopers were able to successfully de-escalate the situation and take the accused into custody for the aforementioned charges. Alden was arrested and transported to the Middlesex State Police barracks without incident. Alden was later held without bail and ordered to appear in Washington County Superior Court Criminal division. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes 

COURT DATE: 09/28/2020 1245 hours   

COURT: Washington County Superior Court, Criminal Division 

LODGED LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility             

BAIL: Held Without Bail 

MUG SHOT: Attached 

