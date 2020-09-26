Head of State addresses cooperation with Chinese counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, September 26 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, had a telephone talk Friday with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during which bilateral relations were discussed. ,

In a note, the Civil House of the President of the Republic said that the conversation also dealt with current international issues, in the 75th year since the creation of the United Nations.

The two statesmen also spoke of the harmful effects of Covid-19 on countries and the strategies to be adopted for the recovery of economies.