eClinical Solutions Market 2020 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Global eClinical Solutions Market Analysis 2020

eClinical Solutions Market 2020

Market Overview

The global eClinical solutions industry registered a phenomenal growth in the year 2018, with market size being valued at $4.92 billion. The industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 13.7% between the years 2019 to 2024. The key drivers of growth can be attributed to the growing number of software solutions across the globe. Apart from that, the development in pharma and biopharma solutions has helped the industry to flourish all around the world.

Market by Top EClinical Solutions Companies, this report covers

Oracle Corporation

Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Parexel International Corporation

Bioclinica, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Cinven)

Datatrak International, Inc.

CRF Health

ERT Clinical

Merge Healthcare Incorporated

Omnicomm Systems, Inc.

Maxisit Inc.

Bio-Optronics, Inc.

Eclinical Solutions, LLC.

When it comes to eClinical Solutions, there is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. The increasing focus in research and development, coupled with innovations spurring all across the globe, has worked out in favor of the industry. The growing number of CROs and life science organizations have also boosted the growth prospects of the industry.

Furthermore, the rapid adoption of software-based clinical solutions has favored the growth opportunities of the industry.

However, despite the growth opportunities, the industry is looked at with skeptic's eyes. The lack of familiarity and prevalence of unawareness among the people residing in the remote corners of the globe has hurt the growth prospects of the industry.

However, despite the disadvantages, the analysts remain positive about the growth prospects of the eClinical solutions industry. Furthermore, government grants and incessant solutions provided by the governments have worked in favor of the industry. This, in turn, has attracted major investors all across the globe.

Segmentation

The eClinical solutions industry can be segmented based on a wide range of factors, with each factor playing a crucial role in the growth and development of the industry. Some of the significant factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the product, end-users, and delivery model. Based on the delivery mode, the industry is segmented into web-hosted, licensed enterprises, and cloud-based solutions. Based on the end-users, the eClinical solutions industry can be segmented into are hospitals/ healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, academic institutions, and others. On the other hand, based on the product, the industry is segmented into ECOA, RTSM, CTMS, Clinical Analytics, Safety Solutions, and others.

Regional Overview

The eClinical solutions industry finds the largest market in North America, followed by Europe. The rise in innovation, familiarity with developing technologies, and better healthcare infrastructure has worked out in favor of the company. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region shows excellent potential and is expected to flourish in the region. The area is expected to be the fastest evolving market and hence has garnered global attention. The rapidly evolving landscape represents a massive opportunity, and thus the investors have been pouring millions in the region.

Industry News

A latest report highlighted the growth opportunities of the eClinical solutions and described the pros and cons of it. The report also reported a major growth in the industry and the key players in the industry. The reported highlighted an upward trend.

