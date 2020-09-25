Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Colombia : Request for Augmentation of Access Under the Flexible Credit Line Arrangement-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Colombia

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

September 25, 2020

Summary:

The current FCL arrangement for Colombia was approved in May 2020. Colombia was cited for its very strong policy frameworks—anchored by a flexible exchange rate, a credible inflation-targeting regime, effective financial sector supervision and regulation, and a structural fiscal rule—and a track record of very strong policy implementation that served as a basis for the economy’s resilience prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/284

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

September 25, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513557823/1934-7685

Stock No:

1COLEA2020004

Format:

Paper

Pages:

76

