Governor Newsom Declares State of Emergency in Del Norte, Los Angeles and Mendocino Counties, Signs Order to Support Communities Impacted by Wildfires 

Published: Sep 25, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an emergency proclamation for the counties of Del Norte, Los Angeles and Mendocino to bolster the response to various fires which have burned thousands of acres, destroyed homes and caused the evacuation of residents.

The Governor also signed an executive order to streamline recovery efforts in communities across the state impacted by devastating fires. The order extends the state’s prohibition on price gouging in impacted counties through March 25, 2021; extends the deadline for impacted residents to file a claim for property tax postponement; and directs the Franchise Tax Board, Board of Equalization, Department of Tax and Fee Administration and the Office of Tax Appeals to provide extensions to impacted residents and businesses for filing, audits, billing, notices and assessments, among other provisions.

In addition, the order expedites debris removal and cleanup of hazardous waste resulting from the fires, and allows the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide mutual aid supplementing the state’s efforts.

The text of today’s proclamation can be found here and a copy can be found here. The text of the executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

###