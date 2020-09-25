September 25, 2020 - U.S. Department of Labor Includes TWC Among First Group to Oversee Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs

Date: September 25, 2020

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has been included in the initial list of 18 organizations recognized by the U.S Department of Labor ( DOL ) as Standards Recognition Entities ( SREs ) to oversee the development of high-quality Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs ( IRAPs ). TWC is the only state-run workforce agency to be included on this list.

“Texas has long understood the importance of apprenticeships in expanding our workforce and providing upskilling opportunities to a fulfilling career.” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “ IRAPs represent another tool we can use for job training and reskilling.”

Apprenticeships enable job seekers to start working and earn a wage while they gain qualifications to meet industry standards that will lead to rewarding, life-long careers. By coordinating training with local businesses and companies, workers gain the exact skills employers need to grow and be competitive.

“I am so grateful to the Department of Labor for allowing the Texas Workforce Commission to be designated as an SRE and for being so innovative in creating opportunities for millions of Texas workers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “This designation allows TWC to be more engaged in responding to market demands for skilled workers.”

The IRAP model supplements the existing registered apprenticeship system with a flexible, industry-led model—one that will be capable of rapidly increasing the availability of apprenticeships that do not currently have widespread apprenticeship opportunities.

“For participating employers, apprenticeships provide opportunities to earn while learning skills in high-demand industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “We are grateful to be included on such a prestigious list of Standards Recognition Entities and look forward to creating industry-driven and flexible training solutions that provide employers with yet another option to meet national, state and local needs.”

Apprenticeships have a proven track record of benefitting communities, employers and workers. Apprenticeships create pathways to good paying jobs in high-growth and emerging industries, provide an average starting salary of $70,000 and have strong retention rates with more than 90 percent of apprentices remaining employed after they have completed their training.

Email IRAPsTEXAS@twc.texas.gov for more information about Industry-Recognized Apprenticeship Programs opportunities in Texas.

