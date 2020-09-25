Bridge on Ridge View Road in North Hopewell Township, York County, to be Closed for Maintenance

Closure scheduled to begin October 1

Harrisburg, PA – A bridge on Ridge View Road (Route 2070) in North Hopewell Township, York County, will be closed beginning next week for maintenance work. The bridge, which spans East Branch between Swamp Hollow Lane and Swamp Road (Route 2089) at the Springfield Township line, will be closed on Thursday, October 1, and is expected to open in three-to-five weeks.

The contractor will place a concrete jacket footer around the pier and abutment.

A detour will be in place using Main Street/Susquehanna Trail, Route 214 (Dunkard Valley Road) and Swamp Road.

This work is part of a project to perform maintenance on bridges in multiple counties in PennDOT District 8’s south central region. JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen PA, is the prime contractor on this $6.4 million contract.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018