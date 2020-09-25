Undercover Decatur County Drug Investigation Leads to Indictments, Arrests

DECATUR COUNTY – An investigation by Special Agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of three men in Decatur County on drug counts.

In November 2019, Agents began an investigation into reports of methamphetamine being sold by individuals in Decatur County and began conducting controlled purchases of methamphetamine. The convert purchases continued through January of this year and involved various individuals. On September 15th, the Decatur County Grand Jury indicted David Jackson (DOB: 8/2/66), Jody Jowers (DOB: 7/27/78), and Kenneth Peace (DOB: 11/24/47) on multiple drug counts.

On September 16th, with the assistance of the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson and Jowers were served with arrest warrants while being held in the Decatur County Jail on unrelated counts. Jackson is charged with five counts of Manufacture, Delivery, Sale or Possession of Methamphetamines. Jowers is charged with three counts of the same charge. On September 18th, Peace was taken into custody by Agents and deputies and booked into the Decatur County Jail on six counts of the same charge. A judge released all three men on their own recognizance on these charges.