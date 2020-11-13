California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste To Ensure a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in California Who Had Asbestos Exposure Gets Compensated-It Might Exceed $100,000

"We have endorsed the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in California-who also had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy-get compensated.” — California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer advocate

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed and we recommend the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in California-who also had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy decades ago. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical person we are trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place prior to 1982. For more information-a Navy Veteran with lung cancer or their immediate family are urged to call the lawyers at Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303.

"We know with the Coronavirus, unrest in some of our cities and the wildfires many Navy Veterans with lung cancer in California have hunkered down--in some instances not seeing their medical doctor for treatments. If you are a Navy Veteran with lung cancer and you had heavy exposure to asbestos in the 1960s or 1970s on a ship, submarine or at a shipyard or this is your husband or dad--please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303. They want to help-and again-the compensation might be significant."

The California US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Los Angeles, San Pedro, San Diego, San Jose, San Francisco, Fresno, Irvine, Oakland, Long Beach, Anaheim, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Stockton or anywhere in California.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in California include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of California's more than 70 power plants, shipyard workers in San Diego, Long Beach, or San Francisco, oil refinery workers in Long Beach or Martinez, manufacturing workers, public utility workers plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's.

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact."

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware.

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.