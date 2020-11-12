Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Family of a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Oregon Who Had Asbestos Exposure in the Navy to Call the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste About Possible $100,000 Compensation

"If your husband, dad or friend is a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Oregon and you know he had heavy asbestos exposure in the service-please call the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is urging the family of a Navy Veteran with lung cancer in Oregon to contact attorneys if their loved one had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a shipyard. Financial compensation for a person like this might exceed $100,000 and the claim does not involve suing the navy. The typical Navy Veteran or person the Advocate is trying to identify is over 60 years old and their asbestos exposure took place in the 1960s or 1970s and they are not aware the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for them too.

The Oregon US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate's free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Portland, Eugene, Salem, Gresham, Hillsboro, Beaverton, Bend, Medford, Springfield, Corvallis or anywhere in Oregon.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Oregon include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, factory workers, truck building workers, maritime workers, pulp and paper mill workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. In most instances, the diagnosed person’s exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma please visit the CDC's website on these topics: https://www.atsdr.cdc.gov/asbestos/health_effects_asbestos.html.