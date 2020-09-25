Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,074 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Sues Pre­cious Met­als IRA and Bul­lion Coin Scheme that Defraud­ed Senior Investors of Over $185 Million

Attorney General Ken Paxton and the Texas State Securities Board joined the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and 29 other states to prevent Metals.com, Chase Metal, Barrick Capital, and others from continuing to defraud elderly people across the United States by convincing them to convert their retirement savings into precious metals. Documents provided to purchasers contained blatant misrepresentations, grossly inflating the true value of the metals. Senior citizens across the nation suffered substantial losses of their retirement savings by relying on these misrepresentations.   

“I will not stand by as these companies use deceptive tactics and underhanded attempts to siphon cash from Texans who seek only to wisely invest their hard-earned retirement savings. The abuse of hardworking Texans, particularly senior citizens who look forward to a secure retirement, cannot be allowed to continue,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Companies that take advantage of Texans will be held accountable.”  

Despite a 2019 agreement to refund 84 Texas investors and strengthen company compliance and training, these companies continued to defraud its investors. Today’s action requests that the Court order the companies to cease sales activity, return money to the defrauded investors, never again violate state and federal consumer protection laws, and appoint a receiver to take over the companies.  

Read a copy of the filing here.  

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Sues Pre­cious Met­als IRA and Bul­lion Coin Scheme that Defraud­ed Senior Investors of Over $185 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.