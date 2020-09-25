Salmon Region waters to be stocked with trout in early October

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock 1,400 rainbow trout in the 10-12 inch range at three area waters in early October.

Location, Week Stocked, Number of Trout

Hayden Creek Pond, Oct 5-9, 600

Hyde Creek Pond, Oct 5-9, 400

Kids Creek Pond, Oct 5-9, 400

The stocking date and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions. If delays occur, trout will be released when conditions become favorable.

Anglers can find more detailed information on each of these waters, including maps, facilities, species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner on Fish and Game’s website.