HTA News Release: Hawaii Tourism Authority Responds to Group with Similar Name

Posted on Sep 25, 2020

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Tourism Authority was recently made aware of an entity called the “Hawaii Tourism Association,” utilizing the email address [email protected] and website address hawaiitourismassociation.com. This group is in no way related to the Hawaii Tourism Authority and it is not a state agency.

Furthermore, the State of Hawaii has not endorsed the entity’s “Safer Tourism Seal” program nor any email solicitation on this matter.

The Hawaii Attorney General’s office sent a letter today to the “Hawaii Tourism Association,” demanding the entity cease and desist from the use of the name “Hawaii Tourism Association” in any public or commercial forum or medium.

