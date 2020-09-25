Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HTA News Release: Hawaii Tourism Authority Responds to Group with Similar Name

Posted on Sep 25, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Tourism Authority was recently made aware of an entity called the “Hawaii Tourism Association,” utilizing the email address [email protected] and website address hawaiitourismassociation.com. This group is in no way related to the Hawaii Tourism Authority and it is not a state agency.

Furthermore, the State of Hawaii has not endorsed the entity’s “Safer Tourism Seal” program nor any email solicitation on this matter.

The Hawaii Attorney General’s office sent a letter today to the “Hawaii Tourism Association,” demanding the entity cease and desist from the use of the name “Hawaii Tourism Association” in any public or commercial forum or medium.

About the Hawaii Tourism Authority The Hawaii Tourism Authority is the State of Hawaii agency responsible for strategically managing its support of the tourism industry. Established in 1998 to support Hawaii’s leading industry and largest employer, HTA continually strives to help ensure tourism’s sustainability and the benefits it brings to residents and communities statewide. Follow updates about HTA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@HawaiiHTA).

For more information, contact:

Marisa Yamane Director of Communications & PR Hawaii Tourism Authority [email protected]

Erin Khan Vice President – Travel and Tourism Anthology Marketing Group [email protected]

