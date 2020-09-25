Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wisconsin Army Guard engineer company returns to Wisconsin from Afghanistan, Middle East

FB_20218

VOLK FIELD, Wis. — Approximately 150 Wisconsin Army National Guard Soldiers in the 829th Engineer Company, based in Spooner and Ashland, Wis., returned to Wisconsin Sept. 24 from a nearly 12-month deployment supporting an Indiana National Guard engineer battalion in Afghanistan and the Middle East.

