Asta Funding, Inc. Receives Stockholder Approval for Going-Private Transaction

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) (“Asta” or the “Company”) announced that at a virtual special meeting of stockholders held earlier today, the Company’s stockholders voted to adopt the merger agreement pursuant to which the Company would become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Asta Finance Acquisition Inc. (the “Merger”). The transaction was previously announced on April 8, 2020.



Approximately six million shares voted at the special meeting were voted in favor of the proposal to adopt the merger agreement, representing over 91% of the outstanding shares of Asta’s common stock entitled to vote at the special meeting. Such approval also represented the approval of the Merger by an affirmative vote of the majority of the minority stockholders, which includes stockholders other than Gary Stern and members of the Stern Group. The Company will file the final vote results with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on a Form 8-K.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Asta Funding Inc.’s stockholders will be entitled to receive $13.10 per share in cash upon completion of the merger, which remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The transaction is expected to close during the week of September 28, 2020. Upon closing of the transaction, Asta’s common stock will cease trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, and Asta will continue to be operated as an independent, privately-held company and will remain based in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.

Advisors

Lincoln International LLC is serving as financial advisor to the Special Committee, Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee, and Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Company.

About Asta

Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI), headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company that assists consumers and serves investors through the strategic management of three complementary business segments: consumer receivables, social security disability advocacy and personal injury claims. For more information, please visit http://www.astafunding.com.

