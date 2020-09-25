Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Community invited to virtual ribbon cutting celebration for Hwy 12 Litchfield project (Sept. 25, 2020)

WILLMAR, Minn. – With guidance from state health officials about protecting the health and well-being of Minnesotans and preventing further spread of COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Transportation District 8 is pleased to offer a virtual ribbon cutting celebration for the Highway 12 Litchfield project.

Area residents are encouraged to visit hwy12litchfield.com to learn more about the project from start to finish, view a time lapse video of construction and celebrate the hard work that went into making this project a success.

Planning for the Highway 12 Litchfield project began in 2016 with a study of the downtown.  Construction took place over two construction years.  Fourth Street was reconstructed in 2019 and the reconstruction of Highway 12 and Highway 22 started in March of 2020 and was completed seven weeks early in September.  The City of Litchfield updated utilities (sanitary sewer & water) as part of the 2020 downtown project. Landwehr Construction was the contractor on the project.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface, modernized sanitary sewer and water and improved drainage.  The project helps to ensure that the city and state infrastructure continues to serve their purposes for many years.

Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) invites and encourages participation by all. We believe everyone should have an equal opportunity to enjoy the programs, services and activities we provide.

For more information on the project, please visit the project website.

###

