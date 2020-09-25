Hwy 30 construction finished early – opens to traffic late Friday (Sept. 25, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Highway 30 construction project from Highway 22 to New Richland will be completed today and the roadway will open to traffic after 5 p.m. on Friday, September 25.

The Highway 30 project that began with a detour on May 4 was expected to be complete in early October, but workers were able to complete the project two weeks early.

The project included resurfacing 21 miles of Highway 30 from the intersection of Highway 22 to the west limits of New Richland, replacing two bridges (box culverts) over Boot Creek near New Richland, lining several culverts, adding lighting at county road intersections, upgrading guardrail as necessary and adding aggregate to shoulders.

Ulland Brothers Construction of Albert Lea was awarded the projects with a bid of $9,049,743.

Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy30-83newrichland.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###