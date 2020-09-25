Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 684 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,040 in the last 365 days.

Hwy 30 construction finished early – opens to traffic late Friday (Sept. 25, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Highway 30 construction project from Highway 22 to New Richland will be completed today and the roadway will open to traffic after 5 p.m. on Friday, September 25.

The Highway 30 project that began with a detour on May 4 was expected to be complete in early October, but workers were able to complete the project two weeks early.

The project included resurfacing 21 miles of Highway 30 from the intersection of Highway 22 to the west limits of New Richland, replacing two bridges (box culverts) over Boot Creek near New Richland, lining several culverts, adding lighting at county road intersections, upgrading guardrail as necessary and adding aggregate to shoulders.

Ulland Brothers Construction of Albert Lea was awarded the projects with a bid of $9,049,743.

Find more information and detour maps at mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy30-83newrichland.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

###

You just read:

Hwy 30 construction finished early – opens to traffic late Friday (Sept. 25, 2020)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.