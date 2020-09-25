PECO to Restrict Route 513 (Hulmeville Road), Route 842 (South Creek Road) for Utility Improvements in Bucks and Chester Counties

​King of Prussia, PA – PECO Energy is planning single lane closures on Route 513 (Hulmeville Road) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, and Route 842 (South Creek Road) in East Bradford Township, Chester County, on Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for utility work, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Weekdays on Route 513 (Hulemville Road) between Woodbine Avenue and Bensalem Avenue; and

Mondays through Saturdays on Route 842 (South Creek Road) between Bridge Street and Blue Rock Road.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

PECO Energy will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

