Eastbound I-376 to Route 60 Ramp Closure Begins Saturday in Robinson Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing a long-term closure of the eastbound I-376 ramp to Route 60 in Robinson Township, Allegheny County, will begin Saturday, September 26 weather permitting.

The eastbound I-376 off-ramp to Route 60 Crafton (Exit 60B) will close to traffic beginning at noon Saturday continuously through 10 a.m. Sunday, October 18. The closure is necessary to allow crews to conduct median barrier replacement, longitudinal joint repair, and line painting on eastbound I-376. Ramp traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

Eastbound I-376 Off-ramp to Route 60

Continue eastbound on I-376 past the closed ramp

Take the ramp to Ridge Road (Exit 61)

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Turn left onto Campbells Run Road

Make a right onto Route 60

End detour

Additionally, the reopening of the westbound I-376 off-ramp at the Montour Run Road (Exit 58) interchange will occur at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, September 26.

This $7.93 million improvement project includes milling and paving, concrete patching, drainage improvements, guiderail updates, median barrier replacement, sign improvements, pavement marking installation, and other miscellaneous construction activities. Additionally, overnight and weekend work will occur on 13 ramps through the corridor. Overnight and weekend closures with detours will occur on the ramps.

Lindy Paving, Inc. is the prime contractor. The overall project is anticipated to conclude in December 2020.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

