South Carolina Announces Latest COVID-19 Update (September 25, 2020)

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 25, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Today, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 647 new confirmed cases and 40 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 20 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 140,056, probable cases to 3,846, confirmed deaths to 3,114, and 183 probable deaths.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here. Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

On Sept. 24, Doctors Care reported more than 7,000 negative and positive test results to DHEC, which includes approximately 400 individual positive results. These results cover a time frame of July 1-September 23. These results have been uploaded into DHEC's database and are reflected in our online data. These tests are reflected in our historical data based on the date the test result was reported to the health care provider and should have also been reported to DHEC.

DHEC continues to reiterate to labs that positive and negative labs are required to be reported to DHEC within 24 hours. The overwhelming majority of labs and facilities are reporting their positive and negative results to DHEC, as required. If we were to have issues with the same lab or facility delaying its test results to us, we may take enforcement actions as necessary. This 24-hour time frame allows the agency to take expedient actions in protecting the health and well-being of South Carolinians.

Who Should Get Tested? If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

595 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide Testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 338 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina As of yesterday, a total of 1,334,630 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC yesterday statewide was 5,832 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 11.1%.