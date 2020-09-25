Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Day, October 1, 2020: 25th Anniversary of listing in the NYSE

/EIN News/ -- Lima, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, September 25, 2020 -- Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) invites institutional investors and sell-side analysts to participate in its virtual Investor Day, commemorating Credicorp’s 25th Anniversary of its listing in the New York Stock Exchange. Presentations and a Q&A session will take place on October 1, 2020.



Time:

8:30 – 11:00 PET

9:30 – 12:00 ET

14:30 – 17:00 BT

Presenters include:

Mr. Luis Enrique Romero, Executive Chairman

Mr. Walter Bayly, CEO

Mr. Gianfranco Ferrari, Deputy CEO and CEO of BCP

Mr. Javier Ichazo, Head of Microfinance and CEO of Mibanco

Mr. Alvaro Correa, Deputy CEO, Head of Insurance & Pensions, IB &WM

Mr. Eduardo Montero, Head of IB & WM

Mr. Cesar Rios, CFO

To register for the event, please visit credicorpday.com

Presentation materials and a webcast replay will be available after the event concludes www.credicorpnet.com

For more information, please contact Credicorp Investor Relations at investorrelations@credicorpperu.com or Cinthya Werner, InspIR Group at +1-646-940-8843 / credicorpday@inspirgroup.com





About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.





